Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $271.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $281.00 million and the lowest is $261.60 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,425,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $57.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

