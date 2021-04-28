Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

ABX opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$47.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

