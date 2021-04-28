Barrick Gold (GOLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect Barrick Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

