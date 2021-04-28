BarterTrade (BART) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $974,927.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.00869535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.07905943 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BarterTrade (CRYPTO:BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

