Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

