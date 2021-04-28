Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BASA opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
Basanite Company Profile
