Base Protocol (BASE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $206,055.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $206,055.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00066201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.83 or 0.00843538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00065593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.76 or 0.07980613 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,126,388 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,332 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

