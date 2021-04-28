Basf (ETR:BAS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.20

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.20 ($75.53) and traded as high as €71.67 ($84.32). Basf shares last traded at €71.35 ($83.94), with a volume of 2,681,368 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.56 ($86.54).

Get Basf alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.12 and a 200-day moving average of €64.20.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.