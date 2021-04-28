Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $67.37 million and $1.83 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.00869535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.07905943 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.