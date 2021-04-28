BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.21

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.21 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 91.72 ($1.20). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 95.30 ($1.25), with a volume of 419,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £419.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.21.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

