BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 2,399 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after acquiring an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,930,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,121,738,000 after buying an additional 903,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

NYSE FIS opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -848.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.