BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,117 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

