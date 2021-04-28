BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 81.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

