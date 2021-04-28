BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 3,107 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

