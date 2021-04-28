BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,005 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.