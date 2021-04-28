BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $648.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $630.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

