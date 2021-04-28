BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $235.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.24. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

