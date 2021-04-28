BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $419.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.04. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

