BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 127.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $217.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $218.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

