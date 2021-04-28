BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $248.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

