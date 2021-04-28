BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $17.19 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

PG stock opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.