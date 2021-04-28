BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $381.06 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.34. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

