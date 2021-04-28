BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $18.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,161.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,437.80.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

