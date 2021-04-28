BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

