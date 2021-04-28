BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $491.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

