BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,378.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2,132.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.