BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,210 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,014,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

