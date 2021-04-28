BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

