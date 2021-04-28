BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,996 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $96.75.

