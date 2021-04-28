BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $56.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

