BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.56 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

