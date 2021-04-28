BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,869 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

