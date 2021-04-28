BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.03.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

