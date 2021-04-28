BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 31,501 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,501 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $68,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $261.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

