BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 22.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

