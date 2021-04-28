BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,599 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

