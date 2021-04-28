BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 4,162 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

