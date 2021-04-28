BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 917 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 49,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 42,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $397.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

