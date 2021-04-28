BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 942 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $280.84 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

