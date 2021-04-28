BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel by 38.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,222,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 32,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,791,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

