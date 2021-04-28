BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 60.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

