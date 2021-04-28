BCE (NYSE:BCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.89

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 37489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

