Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.34 million and $4,821.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 72.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00036933 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002706 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,628,541 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

