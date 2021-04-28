Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,324.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,894.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.35.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

