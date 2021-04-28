Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

