Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,550 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.