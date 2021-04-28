Beetle Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $533,896.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $432,312.54 and $533,896.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 263,216,336 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

