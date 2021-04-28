Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFF stock remained flat at $$105.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $93.90 and a twelve month high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.