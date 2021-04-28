Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Belden stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

