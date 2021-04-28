Beldex Hits Market Capitalization of $60.39 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Beldex has a market cap of $60.39 million and $3,516.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.