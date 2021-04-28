Bella Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.49 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $116.30 million and $25.49 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00006764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.38 or 0.00847097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00096330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.55 or 0.08170054 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

